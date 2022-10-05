On Sunday, October 3, all parishes in Gozo celebrated the feast of Our Lady of the Rosary, among which was Għajnsielem, where archpriest Frankie Bajada and Canon Joe Cardona celebrated solemn mass, including the rosary, with the participation of several people. The Lauretana choir, directed by Lelio Spiteri, took part.

This year, special prayers are being said for world peace during the month of October, dedicated to Our Lady of the Rosary,

In the recent past, during this month, families used to gather in front of one of the several street niches of Our Lady in their village and recite the rosary.