Sicilia Outlet Village has kicked off pre-Christmas celebrations with a rich calendar of family-friendly events and activities.

The village will be full of Christmas-themed surprises. On the three weekends leading up to Christmas, children will be able to meet Santa and his elves in Santa’s House and Village.

There will be fun and festive activities, such as face painting, and children will get to write their letter to Santa and drop it off in the huge mailbox for delivery direct to Lapland and the North Pole.

Sicilia Outlet Village also has surprises for grown-ups, such as great deals on special gifts to surprise their loved ones. Special promotions continue during Black Friday weekend (November 29 to December 2), whereby participating stores will be offering selected items at savings of up to 50 per cent.

On December 8, 14 and 24, bagpipe players in traditional dress will turn up the Christmas spirit at Sicilia Outlet Village with their music, which will be ringing through the streets, starting at 4pm.

For all those last-minute Christmas shoppers, all shopaholics looking to get that special garment or accessory which was just too pricey, Sicilia Outlet Village offers an incredible pre-sale.

Thanks to a range of entertainment options and shopping events, the village is a perfect cultural, entertainment and shopping destination that is family-oriented and able to satisfy the needs and expectations of highly diverse shoppers, in terms of age, destination and tastes.