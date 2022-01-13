Senior athletes will be back on track and field this weekend with the first pre-season event, inaugurating another action-packed season for Maltese athletics.

Younger athletes will return a week later, with the inaugural Youth Pre-Season event.

For both categories, there will be three such pre-season meetings, leading to the first highlight of the early part of the athletics season, the Winter Championships, scheduled on February 19.

Throughout these events, athletes will be priming themselves to secure qualifying timings and distances for the bi-annual World Indoor Championships which will be held in March in Belgrade, Serbia.

