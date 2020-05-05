A man who kicked up a commotion outside his father-in-law’s door last Saturday night was granted bail on Tuesday pending the drawing up of a pre-sentencing report.

The 30-year old man turned up outside the house where his estranged wife had taken up residence, causing the woman to fear violence, threatening and insulting his victim, breaching the peace and disturbing residents.

Prosecuting Inspector Paul Camilleri informed the court that the man had a drug problem and an obsessive streak which seemed to account for his behaviour.

The man admitted to his wrongdoing.

The court, presided over by magistrate Joseph Mifsud, stressed that there was to be “zero tolerance” to domestic violence which ought not be kept under wraps but disclosed so that victims are protected.

Drug problems were also to be tackled, said the court, referring to the “excellent services” offered by agencies such as OASI and Caritas, which had a track record of success stories among those who sought their help.

He also highlighted the efforts made by prison authorities to make prisons drug-free, remarking further that “serious and disciplined governance in prison does not kill, but drugs do.”

While granting the accused bail, the court ordered a pre-sentencing report and issued a protection order in favour of the victim.

“I’m going to help you but now you must help yourself,” was the Magistrate’s final word of advice.