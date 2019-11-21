Pursuant to the recent testing of Mill-Kċina taz-Zija Broad Beans 450g (Batch No. CA26419 with a best before date of end September 2021) which resulted in a level of benzalkonium chloride which exceeds the EU permitted level, Alf. Mizzi & Sons Marketing Ltd., the distributor of these products, has unilaterally decided to withdraw all frozen products manufactured in the same Egyptian plant, from the market.

Alf. Mizzi & Sons Marketing Ltd. clarified certain misleading statements appearing in the local media that these are Maltese products. These five products are produced in Egypt (as stated on each pack) for the Maltese brand owner. All other Mill-Kċina taz-Zija products are altogether unaffected by this.

Consumers in possession of any of these products can return them to the retail outlet they were purchased from for a refund.

For any enquiries, contact Freephone 8007 2204 or on 2554 0000 or via e-mail at info@amsm.com.mt

Alf. Mizzi & Sons Marketing Ltd. apologised for the inconvenience caused and assures consumers that every step is being taken to ensure safety of all food products it places on the market.