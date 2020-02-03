Enemalta is offering owners of all-electric vehicles the installation of a meter and charging point and an advantageous tariff on night-time consumption.

The company said on Monday that in line with a Budget announcement on a fixed rate of electricity consumption for owners of electric vehicles (EV) it is launching a pilot project prior to national roll-out.

100 owners of electric vehicles, chosen on a first-come, first-served basis will be offered free installation of a charging station and will be charged a fixed flat rate of €0.1298 per unit for night-time charging (Midnight to 6am).

The consumption of the EV charger will be measured via a new meter. The EV unit will be automatically activated during the night but users will still be able to charge their vehicle during the day by activating a bypass function.

All the energy consumed between midnight and 6am will be charged at a flat rate of €0.1298 per unit, whilst that consumed during the remaining time of day will be added to the total current consumption of the household.

Those interested in participating in the pilot project need to fill in the online form.