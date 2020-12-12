A pilot project has been launched to support parents suffering from anxiety or depression during or after pregnancy.

From next year, parents will be screened to evaluate their mental health and the health of their relationships.

The initiative falls under the government’s positive parenting national strategic policy.

Ruth Sciberras, who chairs the positive parenting task force, explained that two routine screenings will be carried out.

One will take place during the hospital visit prior to delivery and the second during a home visit by a midwife when the baby is between five and six weeks old.

If you have a problem, if you are feeling anxious or depressed, please speak out and ask for help

Parents living in adverse circumstances and require specialised support will be offered help.

Angela Abela, from the Department of Family Studies at the University of Malta, said the aim of the pilot study was to enforce positive parenting and to help parents better communicate between themselves and with their children.

“We want to provide this service to all parents, including fathers as they too suffer from anxiety and depression after their partner has given birth. We want to ensure that they are given the necessary support too,” she said.

Addressing the launch, Family Minister Michael Falzon said it was “extremely important” that parents reached out when they faced difficulties.

“If you have a problem, if you are feeling anxious or depressed, please speak out and ask for help,” he said.