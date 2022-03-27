A pregnant woman was taken to Mater Dei hospital for observation after a truck carrying Labour Party supporters was involved in an accident in Marsa, a police spokesperson has confirmed.

Footage that first appeared on Lovin Malta shows the moment of the impact in Triq Aldo Moro on Sunday afternoon. The footage shows the truck packed with Labour revellers involved in a collision with a smaller vehicle.

The truck rear-ended the car in front of it, sending it straight into a Suzuki Swift ahead of it.

Video: Lovin Malta

A police spokesperson told Times of Malta that one person, a pregnant woman, was taken to hospital as a precaution following the collision. No other injuries were reported on the scene. It is not known which vehicle the woman was travelling in and her condition is presently unknown.

Malta’s streets quickly filled with flag-waving supporters on Sunday soon after the general election result delivered a Labour win this morning.

Photo: Lovin Malta Photo: Lovin Malta Photo: Lovin Malta

Meanwhile, three people were hospitalised after the car they were in caught fire at around 1.15pm in Żejtun.

A police spokesman said they are investigating the cause of the fire and did not confirm reports that it was sparked by a flare.

The incident occurred in Misraħ Karlu Diacono when a Honda Accord being driven by a 26-year-old man from Żabbar caught fire.

The man, as well as a 23-year-old woman from Marsaskala and a five-year-old boy, were all taken to Mater Dei shortly after authorities arrived on the scene.