The remains of a prehistoric structure have been identified and are being uncovered over one hundred years after they were first investigated in a bid to save them from plummeting into the sea.

The structure is perched on an eroding cliff face which is threatening its survival.

Plans are therefore in place for the remains to be documented, with a study subsequently determining the feasibility of moving some parts of it to a safe location.

Heritage Malta workers in delicate operation at Xrobb l-Għaġin. Video: Culture Ministry

News of this project which will be a first for Malta was announced at a press conference addressed by the Minister for the National Heritage, the Arts, and the Local Government, Owen Bonnici; Heritage Malta’s CEO Noel Zammit; and Nature Trust’s Executive President Vincent Attard.

The prehistoric findings are located on the Xrobb l-Għaġin park entrusted to Nature Trust.

Minister Bonnici emphasized that this is but one step in the ongoing work to redefine accessibility to Malta’s heritage.

Thanking the workers for their dedication the minister explained that the process of excavating the historic site without risk to the structure or workers was a complicated one and a testament to their professionalism.

The Heritage Malta CEO described the project as ambitious, made possible thanks to the skill and experience of the Heritage Malta employees.

Zammit also looked back on the earlier phases of the project where in-depth studies helped carefully identify the research zone involving remote sensing, geological studies as well as an assessment of the seabed.

Vincent Attard said Nature Trust was delighted that this important historical site is found within the public park under their care.

“The remains that will be salvaged will be on show for hundreds of people to see when they visit this educational and recreational site,” he said.

Attard added that “the aim is for all works to be completed by the end of this year so that this place may be once again enjoyed by the public free of charge”