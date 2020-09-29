The Aquatic Sports Association of Malta (ASA) has announced that the Premier Division Play-off Final series between San Ġiljan TUM Invest and Neptunes WPSC will get underway on October 8.
Originally, the first match of the best-of-three play-off final was scheduled for October 6 but the local governing body of aquatic sport accepted a request made by Neptunes to give them more time to prepare for the final series.
