Arsenal’s clash with north London rivals Tottenham on Sunday has been postponed after the Premier League accepted the depleted Gunners’ request to cancel the fixture.

Mikel Arteta’s side made the request on Friday after losing a host of players to Covid-19, injury, suspension and the African Cup of Nations.

Martin Odegaard missed Thursday’s League Cup semi-final first-leg draw at Liverpool due to Covid while Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu had been ruled out through injury.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta