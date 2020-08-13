The Malta FA is planning to start the Premier League and the Challenge League as planned next month despite a rise of COVID-19 cases in football clubs in the last few days.

The Times of Malta reported on Wednesday, that the number of COVID-19 cases in football clubs had reached double figures in the last few days with the most high-profile club being Premier League side Balzan who reported that three first-team players had tested positive for the virus.

