The Malta FA is planning to start the Premier League and the Challenge League as planned next month despite a rise of COVID-19 cases in football clubs in the last few days.
The Times of Malta reported on Wednesday, that the number of COVID-19 cases in football clubs had reached double figures in the last few days with the most high-profile club being Premier League side Balzan who reported that three first-team players had tested positive for the virus.
