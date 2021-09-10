Premier League managers said Friday they did not know whether they could select their Brazilian players for matches this weekend as a “senseless” club versus country row threatens to disrupt plans.

English top-flight clubs refused to release players for international duty in countries on the UK government’s red list, including Brazil and Argentina, due to the 10-day coronavirus isolation period required on return.

As a result, Brazil football chiefs have asked global governing body FIFA to invoke a five-day suspension, the sanction for clubs not releasing their players.

Discussions are continuing, with clubs arguing the unprecedented circumstances of the global pandemic were sufficient justification for their decision.

