Relegation-threatened Burnley announced on Friday they had sacked long-serving manager Sean Dyche with eight games of the Premier League season remaining.

The Clarets are 18th in the English top-flight four points adrift of safety after just four league wins all season.

“Results this season have been disappointing and, while this was an incredibly difficult decision, with eight crucial games of the campaign remaining, we feel a change is needed to give the squad the best possible chance of retaining its Premier League status,” chairman Alan Pace said in a club statement.

