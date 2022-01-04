Southampton have been taken over by Serbian businessman Dragan Solak’s Sport Republic investment firm, the English Premier League club announced Tuesday.

Sport Republic, who specialise in sport and entertainment investments, have paid a reported £100 million ($135 million) for the 80 percent shareholding in the south coast side previously owned by Jisheng Gao.

The club itself did not disclose the financial elements of the acquisition.

