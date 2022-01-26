remier League clubs must have at least four positive coronavirus cases in their squad before a match can be called off under new guidance issued Wednesday following a number of controversial postponements.

The change comes after criticism of the way some clubs were perceived to be exploiting the previous rules.

If a club could not field 13 outfield players and a goalkeeper either from their squad list or appropriately experienced under-21 players, the match would be postponed.

But that rule included absences unrelated to Covid-19, such as injury or international duty.

