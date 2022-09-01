The cost of living crisis in England has passed Premier League clubs by with the all-time record for an entire season, £1.86 billion ($2.15 billion) from 2017-18, under threat of being broken come the closing of the transfer window later on Thursday.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 37-year-old legs and sky-high wages have deterred Europe’s aristocracy from signing him from Manchester United and granting his wish for Champions League football.

However, in contrast United and their domestic rivals have found no outlandish fee or wage demands beyond them.

As of last Thursday, gross spending by the 20 Premier League teams stood at £1.5 billion, surpassing the 2017 record of £1.43 billion spent by English clubs in the close-season window.

It was also more than the £1.44 billion spent in the whole of last season.

