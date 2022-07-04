Premier League clubs have been told they can apply to use safe standing areas from the start of the 2022-23 season.

Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham took part in a safe standing pilot in the second half of last season, with second-tier Cardiff also joining the experiment.

The scheme proved a success and the British government has given the green light for all clubs in the Premier League and Championship to request a safe standing license if they wish.

“Thanks to a robust trial, thorough evidence and modern engineering, we are now ready to allow standing once again in our grounds,” UK Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said on Monday.

“We are not reintroducing terraces and only clubs which meet strict safety criteria will be permitted.”

Brentford, Wolves and second-tier QPR will offer designated standing areas for home and away fans in the coming season, with other clubs expected to apply.

The government confirmed Wembley would offer limited safe standing for fans at domestic matches later in the season.

The English Football Association will trial safety rails in England’s Nations League match against Germany at Wembley in September, but at that stage spectators must remain seated.

