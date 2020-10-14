Premier League clubs unanimously agreed on Wednesday to reject the radical "Project Big Picture" plan to restructure English football.

Under the controversial proposals, the number of teams in the Premier League would have been cut from 20 to 18 and the League Cup scrapped

More power would have been handed to the biggest clubs in the top-flight in exchange for a rescue package and greater share of broadcast revenues for the English Football League (EFL).

