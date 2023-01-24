Premier League clubs have broken the record for transfer spending during the January window with a £440 million ($542 million) spree, according to sports finance experts Deloitte.

By 1500 GMT on Tuesday, the gross spend by Premier League sides had surpassed the competition’s previous high of £430 million in January 2018.

Funded by their new owners, Chelsea have fuelled the English top-flight’s record-breaking January.

The Blues have spent around £180 million this month, with Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk joining from Shakhtar Donetsk in a deal reportedly worth £88.5 million.

Chelsea also brought in David Fofana from Molde, Monaco’s Benoit Badiashile from Monaco, Andrey Santos from Vasco da Gama and PSV Eindhoven’s Noni Madueke.

Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo joined Liverpool from PSV for £44 million in another of the big January deals.

There is still one week left before the January window closes, leaving room for the new record to rise even higher.