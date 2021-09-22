Premier League and Championship clubs will be able to offer licensed standing areas from January 1 as part of a pilot programme, it was announced on Wednesday.

The introduction of designated safe standing areas would mean an end to the blanket ban on standing in the top two divisions of English football, which has been in place for more than 25 years.

The Sports Grounds Safety Authority (SGSA) set out the plans in a statement.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta