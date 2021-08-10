The Premier League has announced fans will be subject to random spot-checks of their Covid-19 status in the opening weeks of the new season.

The 2021-22 campaign kicks off on Friday when newly-promoted Brentford host Arsenal with national government restrictions on crowd capacity now eased.

Any limits on attendances are agreed with local authorities and the Premier League clubs hope their protocols will ensure a return to full stadiums across the country.

