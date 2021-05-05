Fans will return to Premier League stadiums for the season’s final two rounds of fixtures later this month, subject to the UK government’s expected easing of lockdown restrictions.

Under the government’s roadmap out of lockdown, crowds of up 10,000 or 25 percent of capacity will be permitted from May 17.

As a result, the Premier League has altered its fixture schedule to ensure that each of the 20 teams gets the opportunity to host at least one home match with a crowd.

