Premier League strugglers Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth were dumped out of the FA Cup by lower-league opposition on Saturday as Harry Kane fired Tottenham past third-tier Portsmouth.

Elsewhere on a hectic day of third-round action, 2021 winners Leicester emerged unscathed from a tricky tie against lowly Gillingham and there were wins for Southampton, Fulham and Brighton.

Forest boss Steve Cooper named an entirely different starting team for the match at Blackpool after his side’s midweek win against Southampton, which lifted them out of the Premier League relegation zone.

The plan backfired badly as the Championship team won 4-1 at Bloomfield Road, with goals from Marvin Ekpiteta, Ian Poveda, CJ Hamilton and Jerry Yates.

“This is a fantastic competition that I have been quite fortunate to experience fantastic days in and this was one of them,” Blackpool manager Michael Appleton told the BBC.

Read full report on www.sportsdesk.com.mt