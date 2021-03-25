Devis Mangia has made it clear that football in Malta has to resume if the country intends to build on the progress shown so far by national the team at international level.

The national teams head coach expressed his concerns on the stoppage of football on our shores in the aftermath of the national teams' undeserved 3-1 defeat to Russia in the opening 2022 World Cup qualifier at the National Stadium.

Earlier this month, the government and the Public Health issued a Legal Notice that banned all organised sport until April, which meant that the Premier League and the Challenge League had to stop amid new restrictions aimed at halting the rise of COVID-19 cases in Malta.

