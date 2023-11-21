The Premier League has failed in a bid to ban loan moves between associated clubs during the January transfer window, according to reports on Tuesday.

It was reported the Premier League wanted to stop teams like Newcastle loaning a player from another club owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Newcastle have been linked with a loan swoop for midfielder Ruben Neves, who currently plays for Saudi club Al-Hilal.

Neves would fill the void in Newcastle’s team left by Sandro Tonali following the Italian’s 10-month ban for breaking rules on gambling.

