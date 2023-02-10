The Premier League will make a £1 million ($1.2 million) donation to support relief efforts as European football pays tribute to the victims of the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.
Monday’s 7.8-magnitude quake killed more than 22,000 people in one of the region’s worst disasters for nearly a century.
Former Chelsea and Newcastle midfielder Christian Atsu, who plays for Turkish club Hatayspor, is still missing.
More details on SportsDesk.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us