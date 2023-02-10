The Premier League will make a £1 million ($1.2 million) donation to support relief efforts as European football pays tribute to the victims of the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Monday’s 7.8-magnitude quake killed more than 22,000 people in one of the region’s worst disasters for nearly a century.

Former Chelsea and Newcastle midfielder Christian Atsu, who plays for Turkish club Hatayspor, is still missing.

