The Premier League on Tuesday announced Alison Brittain as its first female chair after clubs “voted unanimously in favour” of her appointment.

The CEO of hospitality business Whitbread will take over from interim chairman Peter McCormick early next year.

“I have been a football fan since I was a child and so am absolutely delighted to be appointed chair of the Premier League,” she said in a statement.

“The game is of enormous national importance, is loved by so many people around the world and can have a tremendous positive impact on communities.

“It will be a real privilege to be able to help to develop plans for the future and work with all the key stakeholders in the game to ensure its long-term sustainability and success.”

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters welcomed the appointment of Brittain.

“She has a tremendous track record in business, gets things done with a down-to-earth style and is well-respected and liked in all the industries she has worked,” he said.

“She also has a keen interest in the game and how it can develop further and I am very much looking forward to working with her.”