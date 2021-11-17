The 12 presidents of the Premier League have on Wednesday agreed to set up a new association – the Malta Professional Football Clubs Association – that will safeguard the interest of the top-flight clubs. The new body will replace the Premier Division Standing Committee.

The meeting between the club presidents was held at the Tony Bezzina Stadium in honour of the memory of the late Tony Bezzina who had served as president of the Premier Division Standing Committee for the past 20 years.

During the meeting the club supremos approved unanimously the new statute that will be governing the MPFCA and also agreed that Robert Micallef, the president of Sta Lucia FC, will serve as the first chairman of the association.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta