The late arrival of a quartet of Premier League stars is set to give Germany a timely boost as head coach Joachim Loew looks to fix his misfiring side in their final preparations for Euro 2020.

The Chelsea trio of Champions League winners Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Antonio Ruediger, as well as Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, had all joined the squad by Thursday.

They were given extra time off after Saturday’s European final.

Their arrival boosts the Loew’s side, who hit the woodwork twice with 16 shots on goal as Wednesday’s friendly against Denmark finished in a disappointing 1-1 draw.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta