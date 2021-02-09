Premier League referee Mike Dean has alerted police after his family received death threats following two controversial red cards he issued over the past week.

Dean was criticised for sending off Southampton defender Jan Bednarek against Manchester United last Tuesday and West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek in Saturday’s match at Fulham.

Both decisions have now been overturned on appeal.

Reports said Dean had asked to be excused from duty next weekend although it is understood he will referee Wednesday’s FA Cup fifth-round match between Leicester and Brighton.

