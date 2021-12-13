The English Premier League on Monday reported 42 new Covid-19 cases, a record number since testing figures started being released in May 2020.
Only a dozen cases were reported last week but coronavirus outbreaks have since hit several top-flight clubs, including Manchester United, whose game at Brentford on Tuesday is in danger of being postponed.
“Between Monday 6 December and Sunday 12 December 3,805 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19. Of these, there were 42 new positive cases,” the Premier League said in a statement.
Clubs have already been instructed by the league to reinstate emergency measures, including the wearing of face masks, observing social distancing and limiting treatment time, amid the tightening of Covid-19 restrictions in England last week.
