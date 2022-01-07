The BOV Premier League will resume on January 17 with the derby between Valletta and Floriana and the clash between Ħamrun Spartans and Mosta as the Malta Football Association issued the new set of fixtures.

The Malta FA last week delayed the restart of all national league competitions until at least the week starting January 17 due to the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in football clubs in Malta and Gozo.

Now the local governing body has announced the fixtures for the Premier League that will be played this month.

The top-flight championship will resume on January 17 when Mosta take on Ħamrun Spartans at the Hibs Stadium while Floriana face Valletta at the National Stadium. Both matches kick off at 7pm.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sport website of the Times of Malta