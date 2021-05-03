England’s Premier League said it was drawing up a new owners’ charter designed to avoid future attempts to join a breakaway European Super League (ESL) as police launched an investigation into the protest that caused the postponement of Manchester United’s match against Liverpool.

Fans invaded Old Trafford and ran onto the pitch Sunday as part of a demonstration against United’s owners, the US-based Glazer family. Greater Manchester Police said one of their officers required emergency hospital treatment.

Anger towards the Glazers has been reignited by United’s part in the failed ESL project, which collapsed within 48 hours last month after a backlash from fans, players, governments and governing bodies.

