As Barcelona and Spanish champions Atletico Madrid scrap for a place in the Champions League last 16 this week, the Premier League’s four participants can take it easy knowing their places in the knockout stages are already guaranteed.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United have all secured top spot in their groups with a game to spare, while defending champions Chelsea will join them with victory over Zenit Saint Petersburg.

The success of English clubs this season continues a worrying trend for the rest of Europe.

Two of the past three Champions League finals have been all-English affairs, contested by four different clubs.

If results on the field were not galling enough for the rest of Europe, the Premier League’s ability to attract record-breaking television rights deals from around the globe has fuelled fears the gap between the top English clubs and the rest will only grow in coming years.

