Premier League matches are once again being played in packed stadiums after Britain’s successful coronavirus vaccine rollout — but the reluctance of many players to get jabbed is proving a headache for football authorities.
The UK has one of the highest overall virus death tolls in the world, at more than 137,000, but more than 82 percent of over-16s have had two doses of the vaccine, according to the latest government figures.
The rapid rollout has enabled the easing of restrictions on large gatherings, with a welcome return of supporters to football grounds.
However, although no official figures have been offered by the Premier League, reports suggest only seven of England’s 20 top-flight clubs have more than 50 percent of their squad fully vaccinated.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us