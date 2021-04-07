The 2020-21 football season is facing the prospect of being halted for a second successive season as the government and the health authorities failed to lift the ban on organised sport.

All organised sport was halted by the authorities last month until at least April 11 following a surge in COVID-19 cases.

However, with the number of positive cases reducing considerably in the last few weeks, there was hope that athletes who practice sport at elite level in Malta will be given the green light to resume their preparations ahead of the gradual return of competitions.

