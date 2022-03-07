The Premier League is set to cancel its television broadcast contracts in Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine, according to reports on Monday.
Premier League chief executive Richard Masters last week said the current deal with Russia was “under review” due to the invasion.
Reports from Sky Sports and the Daily Telegraph claimed lawyers have been told to start the process of ending broadcast agreements with Russian partners.
