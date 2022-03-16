Premier League side Sta Lucia dispatched of St Andrews 2-1 to advance into the FA Trophy quarter-finals.

Led by Giovanni Tedesco, Sta Lucia scored twice in the first half through Alan Souza and Vito Plut, with St Andrews producing an Ian Azzopardi goal in between.

Sta Lucia, who are one of the six teams in the top-flight Relegation Pool, fielded their regular starting formation in an attempt to secure a coveted quarter-final berth for the club, Gianmarco Conti and Nicholas Pulis marshaling the backline while forwards Vito Plut and Davidy Valpoort forming attacking tandem.

