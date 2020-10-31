Everton top the Premier League standings by virtue of better goal difference than city rivals and champions Liverpool heading into this weekend’s matches.
Attack being the best form of defence has certainly seemed the mantra so far this season with a torrent of goals.
Here, AFP Sport picks out three games featuring the Premier League’s in-form hotshots
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us