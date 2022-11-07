Southampton sacked manager Ralph Hasenhuttl on Monday after slumping into the Premier League relegation zone following a dismal 4-1 defeat against Newcastle.

The south coast club swung the axe after their eighth loss in 14 league games on Sunday left them languishing in 18th place.

“Southampton Football Club can confirm it has parted company with men’s first-team manager Ralph Hasenhuttl,” the club said in a statement.

