Premier League strugglers Wolves have finally got their man, appointing “number one choice” the former Sevilla and Spain boss Julen Lopetegui as their new manager on Saturday.

“The vastly experienced Spaniard, who has worked in coaching and management for nearly 20 years, will begin his first Premier League role on Monday 14th November,” a club statement confirmed.

The 56-year-old replaces Bruno Lage who was sacked last month after a run of one win in 15 Premier League matches, going back to last season.

Click here for full story.