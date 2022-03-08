The Premier League announced Tuesday it was suspending its deal with its Russian broadcast partner following the invasion of Ukraine.

The decision was made at a shareholders’ meeting in London, where all 20 clubs were in agreement.

In a separate move, the Football Association has also suspended its deal with Russia, meaning this month’s FA Cup quarter-finals will not be shown while the English Football League has withdrawn broadcast access in the country.

The Premier League said it would also donate £1 million ($1.3 million) to support the people affected by the war in Ukraine.

