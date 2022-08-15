Manchester United sit bottom of the Premier League for the first time in 30 years after the second weekend of the season saw tempers flare and temperatures soar.

United could not stand the heat as they conceded four times inside 35 minutes in a 4-0 humiliation at Brentford.

The other side of Manchester is again sitting pretty at the top of the table as City cruised to a 4-0 win over Bournemouth.

The points were shared in the game of the weekend as Chelsea and Tottenham drew 2-2 in a feisty clash that will be remembered for two altercations between managers Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte.

AFP Sport looks at three talking points from the Premier League weekend.

Tuchel wins battle but not war with Conte

Tuchel won the tactical battle on Conte’s return to Stamford Bridge, but his team failed to land the knockout blow as Chelsea let two points escape in the first clash of the season between the traditional top six.

Click here for full story