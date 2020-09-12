Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara, who has been linked to Liverpool and Manchester United, took part in Bayern Munich’s first full training session on Friday in preparation for the new season.

With a year left on his contract, the 29-year-old has stalled over signing an extension with the Champions League winners having been linked to the two Premier League sides.

Club bosses say the central midfielder has told them he wants a “fresh challenge” after seven years in Munich.

However, last weekend Alcantara stated “I have never said I want to leave”.

