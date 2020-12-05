Premier League chiefs have warned fans to avoid “excessive singing” and hugging as supporters return to English top-flight matches for the first time since March on Saturday.

West Ham will host this season’s first English top-flight match with spectators present when they welcome Manchester United.

Government restrictions mean just 2,000 fans will be allowed in to watch the match at the London Stadium, which kicks off at 1730 GMT.

Chelsea’s game against Leeds at Stamford Bridge, which starts at 2000 GMT, will also have 2,000 fans present.

The Premier League issued advice on safety measures on Saturday, including a warning for fans not to get carried away when their team scores a goal.

