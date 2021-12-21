During the last meeting of the Malta FA Executive Board, it was decided that the sequence of matches for the third round of the BOV Premier League season 2021-22 will be determined through an open draw to be held by the MFA’s Football Division on March 14, 2022.

This season, the Premier League format will see the top six teams facing each other in the Championship Pool and the remaining six sides featuring in the Relegation Pool, but contrary to previous years, teams’ points tally will not be halved.

An overview of the National League match costs for the first three months of the football season were discussed and shared with the members including the subventions given by the association to support the match-day costs.

