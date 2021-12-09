A number of positive tests inside the Sliema Wanderers clan has forced the Premier League tie between Sliema and Balzan scheduled to be called off, the Malta Football Association announced on Thursday.

The league fixture was originally pencilled for this Saturday, at the Tony Bezzina Stadium (kick-off: 6pm).

In its statement, the Malta FA pointed out that the game will be rescheduled to a later date after it has been postponed in accordance with the association’s special rules applicable to domestic competitions.