The BOV Premier League will be formed by 12 teams next season while 22 sides will form the Challenge League following a vote taken by the MFA Council on Tuesday.

The MFA Council was due to decide the composition of next season’s competitions after season 2020-21 came to an early end after the authorities failed to lift the Legal Notice that banned organised sport by the end of April due to COVID-19.

The Malta FA EXCO decided to propose that next season’s top flight will be composed of 12 teams after sanctioning the relegation of Senglea Athletic, Lija Athletic, Tarxien Rainbows and Żejtun Corinthians, the four teams who finished in the bottom four of the standings.

During the meeting, Dr Peter Fenech, president of Lija Athletic, proposed that the championship will be formed by 15 teams, with Senglea Athletic the only team to be relegated, given that they were mathematically condemned before the league stoppage.

