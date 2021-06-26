The Premier League announced on Friday it will donate automated external defibrillators to more than 2,000 grassroots football sites in the wake of Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.

Eriksen collapsed during his country’s match with Finland earlier this month and required immediate resuscitation on the pitch.

“The Premier League has today announced it will fund the provision of Automated External Defibrillators (AED) at thousands of grassroots football clubs and facilities, aimed at helping save the life of someone experiencing a sudden cardiac arrest,” the Premier League said in a statement.

“Together more than 2,000 sites will benefit from this investment, with the first 1,000 units delivered in time for the start of the 2021-22 season and the second batch expected in September.”

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta